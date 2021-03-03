Knowledge, Attitudes and Practices (KAP) Assessment on COVID-19 (Round 2) - Community Based Migration Programme, January 2021

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

To understand communities’ knowledge, attitudes, and practices (KAP), along with their information needs on COVID-19, this KAP assessment was conducted by the Turkish Red Crescent Society (TRCS), with support from International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), under the Community Based Migration Programme (CBMP) from 10 to 26 November 2020. This is the second round of the KAP assessment and is a follow up on the first round conducted from 20 July to 12 August 2020. This assessment was conducted using the same methodology as before - via phone interviews and online consultations/focus group discussions (FGDs) with refugees and local people in 16 TRCS Community Centre locations. Comprising both qualitative and quantitative data, a total of 3,840 individuals had been interviewed over the phone in 16 Community Centre locations, with a total of 321 refugees and local people participating in 32 FGDs. The findings of the assessment are intended to inform understanding of community perceptions of, and knowledge about, COVID-19 and, in turn, shape risk communication, behaviour change and community engagement activities.

Survey findings show that community members are well aware (96.1%) of the COVID-19 outbreak, including the symptoms of the infection, how it spreads, and how to reduce the risks of becoming infected. This indicates communities’ continued exposure to a wide range of information related to this topic as in the first round of the assessment, where 96.5% of people reported being very aware about COVID-19.

The most popular sources of information about COVID-19 were TV (59.9%), followed by Ministry of Health (30.2%), Facebook (30.2%), websites (22.0%), family and friends (38.9%) and health workers (15%). ‘Ministry of Health’ was a newly added option in this round of the assessment after emerging as one of the most common sources of information in the first round of surveys. Other sources mentioned included government officials and social media channels - including those of TRCS and its website - and TRCS staff and volunteers, World Health Organisation (WHO), doctors and community leaders. While the use of Facebook (21.3%) is slightly higher among refugees, TV is more accessible by people from host communities (32.0%) as TV shows are mostly in Turkish and there is no language barrier for them. The majority (97.1%) of respondents reported that they did not encounter any challenges in receiving information about COVID-19. However, in addition to not using social media or having a smart phone to access information, as in the previous survey, refugees reported language barriers and being unable to afford internet as their main challenges to accessing information.

Communities’ most trusted sources of information were Ministry of Health (43.2%), TV (38.6%), doctors (19.0%) and health workers (18.7%). Other channels included Facebook, government officials, family and friends, community leaders, Muhtars1, TRCS, WHO and non-governmental organizations (NGOs). In many locations, religious leaders and doctors were identified as one of the most trusted channels through which to receive information.

A majority of respondents, like in the previous round, identified older people (84.7%) and people with chronic diseases (67.4%) as being at the highest risk of COVID-19 infection. Also mentioned were pregnant women, doctors and health workers, children, people going out to work, using public transport and those not following the preventive measures. It was understood that young people may not always show symptoms but can be carriers of the disease. A majority of survey respondents viewed COVID-19 as ‘’very dangerous’’ (81.4%). This response was slightly higher in the previous KAP assessment (84.0%). On the other hand, the number of respondents considering COVID-19 as ‘’more or less dangerous’’ has increased in the second round (15.6%) compared to the first (12.9%). Participants in most locations, except a few in Kilis, believed COVID-19 was real.

When asked if a person who is infected or has recovered from COVID-19 would face discrimination, 14.9% of the host population answered ‘’Yes’’ compared to 5.3% of the refugee respondents. This suggests that stigmatisation of COVID-19 is higher amongst the host population than in refugee communities. Stigmatisation was also reported as being higher amongst the host population in the previous assessment (21.7%) however, there appears to have been a significant decrease in this percentage in the second round. According to those who said discrimination would occur (1,028 respondents), the most discriminated groups of people were those who had, or previously had had, COVID -19 (57.1%), as well as those suspected of being infected with the virus (50.9%).