Knowledge and information needs on Covid-19 discussion with Advisory Committee members - Community based migration programme

INTRODUCTION

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in both a public health crisis, and a humanitarian crisis, affecting the lives, health and livelihoods of people around the world. With the impact on socio-economic conditions, vulnerable people, already affected by displacement and conflict, are at greater risk in the face of COVID-19 outbreak. Given the disruption of daily routines and social isolation, the outbreak affects mental health and psychosocial wellbeing causing fear and anxiety among people about their own health and the health of their loved ones.

In Turkey, as of 7 April 2020, 30,217 cases have been confirmed with 649 deaths reported. While the number of cases in Turkey continue to rise, the Turkish authorities have undertaken a series of containment measures including closing of schools, imposing curfew for 65+ individuals, provisioning flexible working arrangements, such as working from home, recommending people to stay at home and banning public gatherings. As of 21 March 2020, travels from and to 68 countries have been suspended. The Ministry of Health (MoH) intensifies efforts to provision necessary health facilities to treat patients with COVID-19. MoH also develops and posts various Information Education and Communication (IEC) materials (posters and videos) on the prevention of COVID-19 for public awareness through its official websites, TV, social media.

As part of Community Based Migration Programme, the Turkish Red Crescent Society (TRCS) has been responding to the situation through disseminating information on COVID-19 on various topics like symptoms of infection, how to prevent the risk of infection, how to wash hands and wear mask through staff and volunteers in the streets, marketplaces, bus terminals and during household visits. Brochures are distributed among people, both refugees and local community, and videos are posted in Turkish and Arabic on these topics in TRCS social media – Facebook, twitter, Instagram. A separate website on COVID-19 (www.kizilay.org.tr/corona/) is also opened in Turkish, English and Arabic to ensure access to information for different communities. Seminars and online trainings on COVID-19 are provided to staff and volunteers working on the ground and specific guidelines, brochures and videos are shared with them. TRCS has been operating 16 Community Centres in 15 cities across Turkey to support refugees and local community with various services, where videos on COVID-19 are now on display on the screens at the entrance of each centre. Psychological support is also provided to community members online in case they cannot visit the centres.