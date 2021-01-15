KIZILAYKART Programmes Info Note (November 2020)

Overview

KIZILAYKART CASH-BASED ASSISTANCE PROGRAMMES

Kızılaykart is a platform where humanitarian, private, and public sectors come together. It provides regular cash support via banking infrastructure to the vulnerable people that meet the specified criteria. The Platform was initially established in 2011 to support Turkish citizens in need. Food assistance has been provided to the Syrians who had to leave their country due to the internal conflict in March 2011. To meet the basic needs of vulnerable groups, the Kızılaykart Platform has started to be implemented in 2012 with In Camp Food Assistance Programme, under which nine different programmes are implemented as of 2020. Among the nine Programmes six of them are still in operation.