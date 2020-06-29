KIZILAYKART Programme: Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN) Programme - May 2020

ESSN Programme, has been designed to meet the basic needs of the foreigners residing outside the camps in Turkey in a dignified manner; those who are under International Protection and Temporary Protection. The ESSN Programme is funded by ECHO and is implemented in cooperation with Ministry of Family, Labour and Social Services, Turkish Red Crescent (TOrk Kizilay) and IFRC. ESSN is an unconditional cash transfer modali-ty carried out by a bank card.