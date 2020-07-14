KIZILAYKART Programme: Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN) Programme - June 2020

Emergency social SAFETY Net (ESSN) Programme

Programme, has been designed to meet the basic needs of the foreigners residing outside the camps in Turkey in dignity; those who are under International Protection and Temporary Protection. The ESSN Programme is funded by ECHO and is implement-ed in cooperation with Ministry of Family, Labour and Social Services, Turkish Red Crescent (Turk Kizilay) and IFRC. ESSN is an unconditional cash transfer modality carried out by a bank card.