KIZILAYKART Programme - Conditional Cash Transfer for Education (CCTE) Programme - May 2020

Since 2003, CCTE is a national social assistance program implemented by the Ministry of Family, Labor and Social Services (MoFLSS) since 2003 for nationwide education for Turkish citizens and foreigners. The programme encourages families with children of school age and limited financial means to send their children to school regularly. As of May2017, assistance within the CCTE Programme for foreigners have started. The program is funded by the ECHO, Population, Refugees and Immigration Administration, the US Department of Foreign Affairs and the Government of Norway. The Programme is implemented in cooperation with the MoFLSS, the Ministry of Education, the Turkish Red Crescent and UNICEF. CCTE is a conditional cash transfer modality carried out by a bank card.