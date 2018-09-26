KIZILAYKART Platform: Factsheet 3 Accountability to Affected Population (AAP)
Overview
Following the first refugee wave in May 2011, refugees from Syria has continued to seek asylum in Turkey. As a result of open door policy between 2011 and 2015, Syrians were welcomed by Turkish government and obtained legal status under the temporary protection. Subsequently, Turkey is hosting more than 3.4 million refugees who are living in temporary accommodation centers and urban areas nationwide. In addition to Syrians, Turkey hosts more than 500 thousand refugees from other conflict zones such as Iraq, Afghanistan, and Somalia. This makes Turkey the biggest refugee hosting country in the world.
Although they have access to such basic rights as education, employment, health, they face some barriers in meeting their basic needs due to several cultural, economic and social challenges.
In order to overcome these challenges, Turkish Red Crescent established KIZILAYKART platform to support vulnerable refugees in need through several cash assistance programmes. Providing basic needs assistance to refugees is intended to support the social cohesion of refugees within local communities. The following KIZILAYKART programmes are implemented in close partnership with local authorities and international organizations.
In Camp is designed to support people living in temporary accommodation centers. In-camp beneficiaries can meet their basic needs with their KIZILAYKART through the contracted markets. Within the scope of the programme which started in October 2012, 50 TL per person per month is provided to the beneficiaries through KIZILAYKART.
Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN) is designed to deliver cash assistance to 1.3 million vulnerable foreigners living under Temporary Protection or International Protection in Turkey and aims to allow refugees living outside of camps across Turkey to cover their basic needs such as food, shelter, clothes in dignity. The assistance, regarded as a milestone, is based on vulnerability assessment and delivers regular and monthly 120 TL assistance per beneficiary.
Conditional Cash Transfer for Education (CCTE) helps refugee children attend school and maintain their school attendance. The main objective of the CCTE program is to reduce the financial barriers of poor families who have school-going children to encourage their children for regular school attendance. Within the scope of the CCTE Program, the payments are 35 TL for boys and 40 TL for girls until the 8th grade; the payments are 50 TL for boys and 60 TL for girls between 9th and 12th grade. CCTE also includes a child protection component which allow refugee children to receive complementary child protection services whenever needed.