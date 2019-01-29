29 Jan 2019

KIZILAYKART Cash Transfer Programming - Factsheet 6: 2018 Beneficiary and Transfer Analysis

Infographic
from Turkish Red Crescent Society
Published on 29 Jan 2019
preview
Download PDF (12.35 MB)

Turkey is hosting around 4 million foreigners living under Temporary or International Protection. The number represents the largest refugee population in the world. Kızılaykart CTP was designed to deliver cash assistance to the vulnerable foreigners. This Programme allows refugees living across Turkey to cover their basic needs such as; food, shelter and clothes in dignity.

Kızılaykart beneficiaries reached a total of approximately 2 million individuals including ESSN and CCTE programmes.

Monthly Breakdown of ESSN Beneficiaries

As of December 2018, 1.519.591 individuals (261.303 household) received ESSN assistance.
Monthly 120 TL (23 USD) per person is provided to households who meet the eligibility criteria. This amount can be used to meet their basic needs. 310.286 cards have been distributed so far.

ESSN Throughout 2018

Within the first phase of the ESSN, the programme reached its targeted beneficiary figure, which was originally 1 million. Later on, the target beneficiary figure has been revised upwards as 1.3 million with an additional buffer of 200,000 people. As a result of the systematic set-ups, so far there has never been a delay in monthly payments to beneficiaries. Today, around 1.5 million beneficiaries are receiving regular assistance to meet their basic needs.

ESSN in Near Future

While the provision of basic needs assistance will continue, for the future of the ESSN Programme, the main objectives will be to reduce the dependency of the beneficiaries on social assistances and to contribute to social cohesion.

