KIZILAYKART Cash Based Interventions Platform, August 2018

What is KIZILAYKART Platform?

KIZILAYKART is a cash-based assistance tool designed to provide support to the most vulnerable foreigners in a dignified way.

Assistances are delivered to the beneficiaries via KIZILAYKART Platform. The platform is designed to enable the simultaneous implementation of multiple cash assistance programmes.

In the platform where registration and application processes are regularly tracked, data management is provided securely through the integrated database and the process of transferring cash assistance to beneficiaries is carried out without interruption.

Through outreach activities, support is provided to those who have difficulties in accessing the programmes and provision of information, feedback and complaints mechanism are maintained regularly through communication strategies.

Call Center of the Platform serves in 5 different languages.

Monitoring and evaluation activities are carried out to measure the productivity of the platform and application quality. Within the platform, the referral mechanism is operated and referral cases are followed up. Coordination activities and information sessions are held for the current situation of the platform at the field level and experience is shared among the working groups in the cash networks.

Who Can Benefit?

Foreigners who are automatically checked & verified against eligibility criteria and living under International Protection, Temporary Protection or Humanitarian Residence in Turkey can benefit from the programmes within platform. More than 2 million foreigners are benefiting from the programmes who meet the eligibility criteria.