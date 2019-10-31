31 Oct 2019

KIZILAYKART Cash Based Assistance Programmes - September 2019

Infographic
from Turkish Red Crescent Society
Published on 30 Sep 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.05 MB)

Kızılaykart is a platform where humanitarian, private, and public sectors come together.
It provides regular cash support via banking infrastructure to the vulnerable people that meet the specified criteria. The Platform was initially established to support Turkish citizens in need. Food assistance has been provided to the Syrians who had to leave their country due to the internal conflict in March 2011. To meet the basic needs of vulnerable groups, in 2012 In Camp Food Assistance Programme has been implemented under Kızılaykart Platform, under which eight different programmes are implemented. Among the eight Programmes five of them are still in operation.

Different programs can be applied and separate wallets can be defined to Kızılaykart, according to different conditions and payment regulations to strengthen the needy and bring social harmony. With the expertise of Türk Kızılay in information management, various programs for different target groups in different categories can be implemented with different donors and stakeholders under the roof of Kızılaykart. Within the current structure of the Kızılaykart Platform; basic needs, education, livelihood, and protection-based humanitarian programs are implemented.

In Camp Programme

In Camp Food Assistance Programme is implemented for foreigners living in five different temporary accommodation centers in Turkey, with the partnership of Türk Kızılay, Directorate General of Migration Management (DGMM), and UN World Food Programme (WFP). The beneficiaries receive 16€ per person each month (e-coupon) which they can spend on contracted markets located inside the camps.

The programme, which has been implemented since 2012, aims to ensure that individuals can access the food they prefer through freedom of choice. The program is funded by; Germany, Japan, Norway, South Korea, and USA.

As of August 2019, three more camps were included into the Kızılaykart programme. Negotiations regarding the use of Kızılaykart as a single card in all camps are ongoing.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.