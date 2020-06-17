KIZILAYKART Cash Based Assistance Programmes - March 2020

Kızılaykart is a platform where humanitarian, private, and public sectors come together. It provides regular cash support via banking infrastructure to the vulnerable people that meet the speciﬁed criteria. The Platform was initially established to support Turkish citizens in need. Food assistance has been provided to the Syrians who had to leave their country due to the internal conﬂict in March 2011. To meet the basic needs of vulnerable groups, in 2012 In Camp Food Assistance Programme has been implemented under Kızılaykart Platform. As of March 2020 nine diﬀerent programmes are implemented. Among these nine Programmes, six of them are still in operation including ESSN and CCTE.

Diﬀerent programs can be applied and separate wallets can be deﬁned to Kızılaykart, according to diﬀerent conditions and payment regulations to strengthen the needy and bring social harmony. With the expertise of Türk Kızılay in information management, various programs for diﬀerent target groups in diﬀerent categories can be implemented with diﬀerent donors and stakeholders under the roof of Kızılaykart. Within the current structure of the Kızılaykart Platform; basic needs, education, livelihood, and protection-based humanitarian programs are implemented.

EMERGENCY SOCIAL SAFETY NET (ESSN) PROGRAMME

The Programme, has been designed to meet the basic needs of the foreigners residing outside the camps in Turkey in a dignified manner; those who are under International Protection and Temporary Protection. The ESSN Programme is funded by ECHO. ESSN is an unconditional cash transfer modality carried out by a bank card.

CONDITIONAL CASH TRANSFER FOR EDUCATION (CCTE) PROGRAMME

Since 2003, CCTE is a national social assistance program implemented by the Ministry of Family, Labor and Social Services (MoFLSS) since 2003 for nationwide education for Turkish citizens and foreigners. The programme encourages families with children of school age and limited financial means to send their children to school regularly. As of May2017, assistance within the CCTE Programme for foreigners have started. The program is funded by the ECHO, Population, Refugees and Immigration Administration, the US Department of Foreign Affairs and the Government of Norway. The Programme is implemented in cooperation with the MoFLSS, the Ministry of Education, the Turkish Red Crescent and UNICEF. CCTE is a conditional cash transfer modality carried out by a bank card.