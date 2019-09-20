20 Sep 2019

KIZILAYKART Cash Based Assistance Programmes - August 2019

Infographic
from Turkish Red Crescent Society
Published on 31 Aug 2019
preview
Download PDF (2.68 MB)

Kızılaykart is a platform where humanitarian, private, and public sectors come together. It provides regular cash support via banking infrastructure to the vulnerable people that meet thespecified criteria. The Platform was initially established to support Turkish citizens in need. Since 2012 and due to the internal conflict in Syria, the platform started to provide basic needs and educational assistances to refugees with the intention to enhance the social cohesion of these refugees within local communities. As of 2019, eight themed projects are implemented under the Kızılaykart Platform.

Different programs can be applied and separate wallets can be defined according to different conditions and payment regulations to strengthen the needy and bring social harmony. With the expertise of Türk Kızılay in information management, various programs for different target groups in different categories can be implemented with different donors and stakeholders under the roof of Kızılaykart. Within the current structure of the Kızılaykart Platform; basic needs, education, livelihood, and protection-based humanitarian programs are implemented.

