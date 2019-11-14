14 Nov 2019

Job fairs created more collaboration and employment opportunity for Syrian refugees in Turkey

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 13 Nov 2019 View Original

FAO Turkey organized job fairs in Izmir as part of two of its projects. The first project, entitled "Increase self-reliance and improve agricultural livelihoods of refugees through employment opportunities" is being conducted in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry (MoAF), the Provincial Directorate of MoAF and local producer unions and is funded by the European Union and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

The second project, entitled "Promoting self-reliant livelihoods of Syrians under Temporary Protection and host communities through provision of skills trainings and productive assets", is funded by the Government of Japan. A total of 148 beneficiaries who completed trainings on fruit harvesting, mussel production, entrepreneurship and gastronomy, 105 of whom were Syrian, participated and received certificates from the authorities during the job fair.

Sheikh Ahaduzzaman, a FAO Programme Officer, stated in his opening speech that "there are more than 146 000 Syrians living in Izmir, and we aim to increase employment in the agriculture sector through vocational training for Syrian refugees and host communities".

The purpose of these job fairs was to bring together private company representatives and project beneficiaries who are now are equipped with the necessary technical knowledge to become skilled workers. In this context, the beneficiaries could access long-term employment in Turkey. These events also created a platform to initiate dialogue between private sector representatives and FAO to increase access to job opportunities.

Mürvet Meskeci, a Syrian refugee and a beneficiary of the project, expressed gratitude for being there and appreciation to the project partners. Meskeci said "everything in my life has improved with the support of this project, I saw humanity here. It is as if my life has just started. What I say is not enough. I can buy bread for my children. I am very happy".

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.