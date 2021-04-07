Japan renews its support to WFP to assist in-camp Syrian refugees in Turkey

ANKARA – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has welcomed a contribution of US$700,000 from the Government of Japan to provide assistance for 52,000 Syrian refugees living in six camps in southeast Turkey. WFP provides electronic vouchers to camp residents, enabling them to purchase food and non-food items. The cards are loaded every month with TRY 120 (US$17) per person, 80 percent of which is allocated for food.

“WFP is grateful to both the Government and the people of Japan who have shown great generosity by supporting WFP’s e-voucher programme for Syrian refugees,” said WFP Representative and Country Director in Turkey Nils Grede. “This renewed contribution will allow us continue providing vital assistance especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Japan has been supporting WFP’s work for many years now. WFP truly appreciates this commitment, especially in times where donor countries themselves face significant additional expenditures domestically to tackle the consequences of COVID-19 on their own economies and people.

This new contribution brings Japan’s total contribution towards WFP’s assistance for Syrian refugees in Turkey to more than US$24.5 million since 2012.

Turkey hosts the largest refugee population in the world – 4 million people, including 3.6 million from Syria.

WFP has been helping Syrian, and other refugees, both in and outside camps in Turkey since 2012 through cash assistance and livelihoods programmes that cover a range of sectors.

#

The United Nations World Food Programme is the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate. We are the world’s largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.