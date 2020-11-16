Izmir earthquake assessment report of IBC - November 2020

1. Situation overview

On 30 October 2020 Friday afternoon, the western province of Izmir was hit by an earthquake of 6.6 – 7.0 magnitude. The earthquake affected Aegean See, caused a minor tsunami, and continued with more than 2000 aftershocks reaching over 4 magnitude.

According to the official statements of AFAD (Ministry of Interior Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency), 115 people have lost their lives. 1034 people were injured, 1013 of them were discharged from hospitals and 21 people are still under treatment.

The Ministry of Environment and Urbanization started damage assessment. Assessments are ongoing for the affected areas (from the most damaged to less damaged areas, respectively). It is informed that approximately 1000 teams are working for these evaluations2 . 17 buildings demolished and many buildings were assessed as damaged (medium or large scaled). There is an information that it is planned to controlled destruction over 1000 building. As a result, hundreds of people lost their homes. The number of people staying outside their homes and in tent cities will increase as evacuation and damage assessment activities are still continuing. In addition, there is information that tent cities will start to be transformed into prefabricated buildings.

According to AFAD, 2758 tents were built in İzmir. Aşık Veysel Recreational Area is the main gathering area with over 800 tents