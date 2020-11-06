Islamic Relief supports aid efforts as earthquake causes devastation in Turkey

Islamic Relief are supporting aid efforts in the aftermath of the latest earthquake in Turkey. The 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck the Turkish port city of Izmir and was followed by over 1,500 aftershocks, 44 of which were greater than 4.0 magnitude.

More than 105 people have been reported to have lost their lives in the disaster and almost 1,000 others are thought to have been injured.

Rescue teams are still searching through rubble for others, as many have been reported missing.

Schools in the region have been temporarily closed and movement into the city is very limited following the earthquake on 30 October.

Thousands of homes have been affected, and families are now living in temporary accommodation.

Islamic Relief emergency teams are currently on the ground in Izmir and providing vital assistance to affected families, who are in urgent need of food and hygiene items. There is also a pressing need for winter items such as blankets as temperatures in the area drop.

We are working with local organisations in order to help meet the vast needs of those who have been left vulnerable by the earthquake.

Around the world, Islamic Relief is a lifeline for families in crisis. Support our lifesaving work: donate to our Global Emergencies fund.