IOM SEEECA Region | COVID-19 Weekly Overview 7 | 6 May 2020

Country Updates

On April 29, the European Investment Bank said it would provide a 1.7 billion-euro loan package for Albania, Bosnia- Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Serbia.

Belarus is considering seeking financial assistance from the European Union to help mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis.

On May 5, the Russian Federation’s Ombudsperson said the number of domestic violence complaints has jumped markedly since early April.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic says general elections delayed by the coronavirus pandemic will be held on June 21. Parliamentary and local elections were originally scheduled for April 26 but were put on hold after a nationwide state of emergency was declared in mid-March.

Tajik authorities said they had registered 15 coronavirus cases, the first to be recorded in the country.

Several hundred small-business owners have protested in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, demanding the authorities ease restrictions.

Latest Trends

In one month, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the South-Eastern Europe, Eastern Europe and Central Asia (SEEECA) region increased seven-fold. Since the last sitrep (27 April), there was a 40 per cent from 257,631 to 361,311 cases.

In one month, the number of reported deaths in the region went from 753 to 6,254. The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the region increased by 36 per cent from the 4,614 deaths reported a week ago. This is the same increase rate as last week. The comparable rate in Europe was also the same week on week for Europe (17 per cent) and Globally (23 per cent)

The five countries with the highest number of COVID-19 infections are now the Russian Federation (155,370), followed by Turkey (127,659), Belarus (17,489), Israel (16,237) and Ukraine (12,697). The number of COVID-19 cases reported by the Russian Federation registered a 78 per cent increased from 87,147 cases to 155,370 in a week. Turkey's rate of increase in cases over a one-week period has slowed from 21 to 16 per cent.

Turkey still has the highest number of deaths, (3,461), followed by the Russian Federation (1,451), Ukraine (316), Israel (234) and Serbia (197). The rate of increase in deaths in one week rose from 74 per cent to 83 per cent in the Russian Federation, Belarus (41 per cent to 43), Ukraine (37 per cent to 44), Israel (10 per cent to 18) and Serbia (21 per cent to 26).

In Austria, the increase in the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients remained at three per cent from 15,189 to 15,621 per week. The weekly proportion of deaths over one week continues to slow from 15 per cent to 11 per cent.