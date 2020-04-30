Turkey + 19 more
IOM SEEECA Region | COVID-19 Weekly Overview 6 | 29 April 2020
Latest Trends
Since the start of April, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the SEEECA region has increased nine-fold.
Compared to last week, the SEEECA region has seen an increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases by 35 per cent (190,493 cases increased to 257,631 cases).
The number of deaths within the SEEECA region has also increased by 35 per cent (3,406 deaths to 4,614 deaths) over the past week.
While the number of deaths continues to increase, the rate of deaths has slowed over the past within the SEEECA region (35 per cent now vs 72 per cent a week ago); within Europe (17 per cent now vs 32 per cent a week ago) and globally (22 per cent now vs 39 per cent a week ago).
