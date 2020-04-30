Turkey + 19 more

IOM SEEECA Region | COVID-19 Weekly Overview 6 | 29 April 2020

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Latest Trends

  • Since the start of April, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the SEEECA region has increased nine-fold.

  • Compared to last week, the SEEECA region has seen an increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases by 35 per cent (190,493 cases increased to 257,631 cases).

  • The number of deaths within the SEEECA region has also increased by 35 per cent (3,406 deaths to 4,614 deaths) over the past week.

  • While the number of deaths continues to increase, the rate of deaths has slowed over the past within the SEEECA region (35 per cent now vs 72 per cent a week ago); within Europe (17 per cent now vs 32 per cent a week ago) and globally (22 per cent now vs 39 per cent a week ago).

International Organization for Migration
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Related Content