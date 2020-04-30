IOM SEEECA Region | COVID-19 Weekly Overview 6 | 29 April 2020

Latest Trends

Since the start of April, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the SEEECA region has increased nine-fold.

Compared to last week, the SEEECA region has seen an increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases by 35 per cent (190,493 cases increased to 257,631 cases).

The number of deaths within the SEEECA region has also increased by 35 per cent (3,406 deaths to 4,614 deaths) over the past week.