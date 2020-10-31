Internatıonal Blue Crescent’s (IBC) response to Izmır earthquake

A devastating earthquake 6.9 Richter scale with epicenter 35 km from Seferihisar jolted Izmir and almost entire Aegean region of Turkey and Samos Island of Greece As of 21.00 pm 14 people reported dead and 522 injured.20 apartments with eight floors at least and habitated with around 60 people in average each are collapsed totally.12 of the death are in Bayraklı and Bornova districts of Izmir the most poor neighbourhoods of the city.2 death reported in Samos Greece which has affected severely from the earthquake too Rescuse teams are fighting to save their lives.The death toll is expected to be over 100 at least.

In Izmir and towns around hundreds of buildings suffered severe damage .

Turkish goverments declared emergency in Izmir and restricted entrance to the city for all people except rescue and NGO teams Turkish Disaster Response Directorate AFAD urged people tos tay away from their homes because aftershocks continue Just few hours before an another earthquake 5.1 Richter magnitute schocked Kusadasi a town around 50 km far from Izmir Turkish emergency officials called people tos tay away from their homes for at least 15 days until the situation recovers

IBC-INTERNATIONAL BLUE CRESCENT emergency team is already in Izmir and doing its first assesment of needs for the eartquake victims.

Izmir and settlements in the province hit by the earthquake have a population around 5 million.The mainly affected Bayraklı and Bornoa districts acoomodate the most poor population of Izmir around 250.000… Heavy rainings are forecasted by tomorrow and urgent need forwater, tents,blankets , plastic sheets and hygiene kits including tools for babies and women,and Covid 19 protective masks,sanitation fluids and soaps etc are the main needs.

Fort he moment food needs are not urgent because state established mobile kitchens IBC is cooperating with Great Municipality of Izmir which established an emergency response Office in Bayraklı We’ll develope an emergency response Project by the weekend.

We do plan a.Delivery and distribution of hygiene kits including covid 19 protection materials b.Delivery and distribution of blankets and plastic sheets c.Providing assistance fort he muncipality to repair basic infrasntructure in the earthquake hit areas d.Providing thousands of potable water on Daily basis to the vitims

The sacle of our response will be depending to the campaign including the supoort of our partners.