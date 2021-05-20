Inter-agency protection sector rapid needs assessment analysis (January 2021)

Executive Summary

This Third-Round of the protection sector inter-agency needs assessment was carried out via 16 sector partners and 10 Municipalities in January 2021 with a sample size of 1,173 individuals (representing a total of 5,862 persons at the household level). The majority of respondents participating in the exercise are Syrian, followed by Afghan, Iraqi, Iranian, and individuals of other nationalities.

This comparative analysis aims to provide an overview of COVID-19 impact on refugee communities over a period of time and the general protection situation across Turkey in relation to various thematic areas, including protection and community level concerns; access to information; access to services (including health and education); work and income; and, access to basic needs. In this Round, ad hoc inquiry areas were included per request of partners and changes in context, including emergency preparedness and awareness (i.e. natural disasters) and occupational safety and health. The analysis puts forward various measures to address barriers and challenges identified through the assessment.

The main findings of the assessment, including in particular differences between nationality groups, are highlighted below:

Overall, the levels of information on rights and services remain high, with 75% of respondents indicating to have enough information on rights and services, with 89% indicating to have received information in their own languages. These findings are similar to previous rounds where overall levels of information on COVID-19 (risk mitigation, prevention and response measures) as well as general information on rights and services were deemed satisfactory. Despite the overall high levels of information, as in Round 2, at least half of both Afghans and Iranians indicate they do not feel they have enough access to information on rights and services.

Access to essential services seem to be deteriorating slightly over time. To specify, of those who attempted to access services, in this Round 43% were unable to access compared to 36% in Round 2. The main barriers to accessing services are related to COVID-19 impact on reduced operational capacity of service providers and changes in service delivery. Female respondents as well as Afghan and Iranian individuals are identified to face more challenges in relation to access to essential services, compared to other groups.

As in previous rounds, health services and service providers remained the most challenging to reach, with inactivation of insurances (for IP applicants) increasing significantly as a barrier to access from 43% in Round 2 to 82% in Round 3, particularly prevalent in the Aegean and Central Anatolia & Other regions. As in Round 2, Afghan and Iranian respondents reported the most difficulties in accessing health services due to inactivation of health insurances. The reasons for this increase may be due to a number of factors including the increased RSD decisions reached through PDMMs country-wide (considering that insurances would be de-activated upon receipt of rejection decisions) and the requirement to prove through documentation special needs and medical conditions that may merit grounds for reactivation.

The levels of continued access to education remained similar to findings in Round 2. To note, almost two-thirds (64%) of the children from households who stated all or at least one of their children were school-going prior to COVID-19 were able to continue via remote learning opportunities. A new barrier to continued education was identified in this Round, namely power cuts due to failure in paying utility bills. This indicates the impact of deteriorating socio-economic status of households on children’s access to education.

The working status of a large majority (76%) has changed negatively, as in previous rounds. The majority of those whose working status was impacted are hopeful about securing employment in the coming periods, however it is noted that the prospects of finding jobs have been decreasing steadily since the First Round.

Of children aged 6-17 (1935) reached at the household level through the exercise, 4% (85 in absolute figures) were identified to be working mostly due to socio-economic factors, including insufficient household level income and because there is no other working member in household. Most children in labor are Syrian boys. In Round 2, 2% of children were identified to be working through indirect questions related to working household members which may therefore not necessarily represent an increase in working children between rounds. However, it should also be noted that some respondents may not have felt comfortable in sharing this information via a phone interview, hence the figures may not be representative of the current situation. These findings can be further validated or otherwise through complementary assessments or focus group discussions with refugees.

Linked to previous rounds, socio-economic indicators are also showing a decrease over time. During this round and compared to previous rounds, it is observed that those who are not able to cover their monthly expenses at all have increased significantly (from 35% to 46%), whereas those who were able to partially cover their expenses has decreased. Additionally, in Round 3, inability to pay utility bills became one of the most predominant factors leading to school dropouts, corroborating the findings of previous rounds that socio-economic deterioration of households can have direct impact on children, including on their continued access to education. Lastly, one third of the population surveyed remains reliant on humanitarian assistance, with no sources of income or other support to meet their needs.

Protection and community level concerns remain serious, however unchanged compared to the previous round. The highest ranked protection concern is increased stress at both individual (62%) and community (61%) levels, particularly for Afghans (87%) and Iranians (86%).