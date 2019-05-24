Inter-Agency Coordination Turkey Food Security & Agriculture Sector Q1, Jan - March 2019

General Overview

In the first three months of 2019, Food Security and Agriculture (FSA) sector partners continued to focus on efficiency, and agriculture market-based interventions to deliver food security, environmental sustainability, and economic opportunity.

Consequently, FSA Sector partners have supported 3,250 beneficiaries from the Syrians under Temporary Protection (SuTP) and host community members.

Of these, the majority (1,976) have been supported by income generation activities and short employment opportunities (cash for work) in agriculture sector. In addition, 1,229 beneficiaries have been benefitted from skills training activities on good food and nutrition practices. The bulk of activities have been conducted in the south-east as well as in İstanbul and İzmir provinces where the most Syrian refugee population are settled. FSA sector partners targeted both refugees and host community in aforementioned, in order to enhance social cohesion in the targeted areas.

During the reporting period, the survey to identify capacity-building needs in the FSA sector was carried out informing the planning on current needs, priorities and ways to strengthen the capacity of partners in 2019. In addition, the Guidance note of Food Security and Agriculture sector has been drafted and shared with FSA sector partners to provide them with direction on how to report their achievements on the activities specified in the Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan (3RP).

Significant job is being done towards reaching out to more actors especially local actors on the ground, expanding the number of new FSA sector WG members and sectoral activities.