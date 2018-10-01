Inter-Agency Coordination Turkey Education Sector - Q2 January - June 2018

SECTOR ACHIEVEMENTS

As of the end of the second quarter of 2018, more than 600,000 Syrian children remain enrolled in formal education programmes. According to figures released by the Ministry of National Education (MoNE), this represents a 62,52% gross enrolment rate. The highest enrolments are seen in primary grades, with enrolments decreasing as children get older. More than 20,000 Syrian students are enrolled in higher education programmes in Turkish universities.

In spite of the progress made in providing greater access to education, more than 350,000 children and adolescents remain out of school. Based on enrolment rates by age, it would appear that many of these out-of-school children are between the ages of 10 and 18.