Inter-Agency Coordination Turkey Education Sector - Q1 January - March 2019

SECTOR ACHIEVEMENTS

The Ministry of National Education reports that 61.39% of school-aged Syrian were enrolled in formal education programmes. Of the 643,058 children in formal education, 86% are enrolled in Turkish public schools and 14% in Temporary Education Centres. Enrolment in the Accelerated Learning Programme continues to grow with 10,453 of children benefitting from the programme. However, there are still large numbers of children who are out of school.

The third Brussels Conference on Supporting the Future of Syria and the region took place from 11-14 March 2019. The No Lost Generation report informed deliberations during the conference and the "days of dialogue" that took place alongside the high level pledging event in Brussels. The centrality of education within the response was reaffirmed and a record $7 billion was pledged at the conference to support education in both Syria and the surround refugee-hosting countries. The education needs of youth and adolescents were highlighted in the NLG report1 and in regional consulta-tions on the outcomes of the Brussels conference. More investment is needed for programmes specifically designed for youth -targeting both secondary school age youth and those who require access to post-secondary education opportu-nities in TVET and university programmes.

Enrolment statistics show that enrolment rates drop sharply from middle to high school, particularly in the 14-17 year old age range. The South East Turkey Education Working Group planned and initiated consultations with education and protection sector actors in Gaziantep, Sanliurfa and Mardin to better understand the profiles of out-of-school children. The findings of these consultations will support advocacy and outreach efforts ahead of the start of the 2019/2020 school year.

Enrolment in higher education has risen slightly for the 2018/2019 academic year. The demand for higher education preparation programmes remains high as many high school graduates need additional support to meet the language proficiency requirements for university admission and preparation for entrance and placement examinations.