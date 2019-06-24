24 Jun 2019

Inter-Agency Coordination Turkey Education Sector - Q1 January - March 2019

Report
from UN Children's Fund, UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Mar 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (893.44 KB)

SECTOR ACHIEVEMENTS

The Ministry of National Education reports that 61.39% of school-aged Syrian were enrolled in formal education programmes. Of the 643,058 children in formal education, 86% are enrolled in Turkish public schools and 14% in Temporary Education Centres. Enrolment in the Accelerated Learning Programme continues to grow with 10,453 of children benefitting from the programme. However, there are still large numbers of children who are out of school.

The third Brussels Conference on Supporting the Future of Syria and the region took place from 11-14 March 2019. The No Lost Generation report informed deliberations during the conference and the "days of dialogue" that took place alongside the high level pledging event in Brussels. The centrality of education within the response was reaffirmed and a record $7 billion was pledged at the conference to support education in both Syria and the surround refugee-hosting countries. The education needs of youth and adolescents were highlighted in the NLG report1 and in regional consulta-tions on the outcomes of the Brussels conference. More investment is needed for programmes specifically designed for youth -targeting both secondary school age youth and those who require access to post-secondary education opportu-nities in TVET and university programmes.

Enrolment statistics show that enrolment rates drop sharply from middle to high school, particularly in the 14-17 year old age range. The South East Turkey Education Working Group planned and initiated consultations with education and protection sector actors in Gaziantep, Sanliurfa and Mardin to better understand the profiles of out-of-school children. The findings of these consultations will support advocacy and outreach efforts ahead of the start of the 2019/2020 school year.

Enrolment in higher education has risen slightly for the 2018/2019 academic year. The demand for higher education preparation programmes remains high as many high school graduates need additional support to meet the language proficiency requirements for university admission and preparation for entrance and placement examinations.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.