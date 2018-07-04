04 Jul 2018

Inter-Agency Coordination Turkey Education Sector - Q1 | January - March 2018

Report
from UN Children's Fund, UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 04 Jul 2018
preview


SECTOR ACHIEVEMENTS

As of the end of the first quarter of 2018, more than 600,000¹ children remain enrolled in formal schooling (including early childhood education) representing a gross enrolment rate of 61.8% for Syrian children. More than 20,000 Syrian students are enrolled in higher education programmes in Turkey, with the Government of Turkey continuing to subsidize the tuition costs of these students. Despite the good progress made in providing access to education, more than 350,000 children and adolescents still remain out of school and the demand for higher education outstrips the number of available scholarships.

The number of NGOs who have signed protocols to implement education support programmes has increased during the first quarter of 2018, which will potentially enable the sector to support more refugees to have access to relevant learning opportunities.

