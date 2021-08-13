Information Bulletin: Turkey Wildfires – 13.08.2021

Situation Overview

A total of 299 wildfires have started in 54 provinces across Turkey in the last 17 days. As of today, all wildfires across the country are under control. The fires have adversely affected forests and residential areas; thus, several neighbourhoods and villages have been evacuated. Many animals have perished amidst the fires. According to the most recent information received from the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), a total of 9 people lost their lives due to wildfires.

Overview of Operating National Society Response Action

President Dr. Kerem Kınık mobilized all the TRC teams from the initial moments of the wildfires.

Since the beginning of the wildfires on July 28, all the efforts have been continuing under the leadership of Dr. Kerem Kınık. Director-General Dr. Ibrahim Altan coordinates all the relief efforts of TRC from the ground. TRC teams are also providing support for the ongoing struggle with great determination. The teams consisting of the disaster experts and volunteers of the TRC mobilized to deliver emergency aid to the teams working in disaster areas and to the victims. Food, hygiene and shelter assistance are being dispatched to disaster areas. Furthermore, drinking water and snacks are handed out continuously.

 The Turkish Red Crescent has delivered food assistance and humanitarian aid to more than 647.000 persons in need.

 Turkish Red Crescent teams of 2.712 staff and 11.962 volunteers have participated in the relief efforts so far.

 The relief efforts of the Turkish Red Crescent are conducted through 263 response vehicles, 2 mobile kitchens and 35 catering units.

 The Turkish Red Crescent teams are operating in 172 distribution points.

 The Turkish Red Crescent teams have distributed more than 362.000 hot meals and 245.000 ready-to-eat meals.

 More than 233.000 donors contributed to the Turkish Red Crescent’s campaign within 12 days.