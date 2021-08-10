Information Bulletin: Turkey Wildfires – 10.08.2021

Situation Overview

A total of 270 wildfires have started in 53 provinces across Turkey in the last 14 days. While 267 of these fires have been controlled, 3 wildfires are still ravaging different areas in Antalya, Adana,

Isparta, Mersin, Muğla, and Osmaniye. The fires have adversely affected forests and residential areas; thus, several neighbourhoods and villages have been evacuated. Many animals have perished amidst the fires. According to the most recent information received from the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), a total of 9 people lost their lives due to wildfires.

Overview of Operating National Society Response Action

President Dr. Kerem Kınık mobilized all the TRC teams from the initial moments of the wildfires.

Since the beginning of the wildfires on July 28, all the efforts have been continuing under the leadership of Dr. Kerem Kınık. Director-General Dr. Ibrahim Altan coordinates all the relief efforts of TRC from the ground. TRC teams are also providing support for the ongoing struggle with great determination. The teams consisting of the disaster experts and volunteers of the TRC mobilized to deliver emergency aid to the teams working in disaster areas and to the victims. Food, hygiene and shelter aid required for protecting affected ones from adverse conditions are being dispatched to disaster areas. Furthermore, drinking water and snacks are handed out continuously