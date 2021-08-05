Information Bulletin: Turkey Wildfires – 05.08.2021

Situation Overview

A total of 180 wildfires have affected 38 different provinces in Turkey. The fires started on 28.07.2021 and continue to rage mainly in the Mediterranean and Aegean regions of Turkey. 12 wildfires are still continuing in the provinces of; Antalya, Aydın, Denizli, Isparta and Muğla.

According to the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Turkey, a total of 8 people lost their lives due to wildfires.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), Metropolitan and Local Municipalities as well as the Coast Guard, Gendarmerie and Police forces are devoting staff and resources to extinguish the ongoing wildfires. More than 5,250 expert personnel, 51 helicopters, 16 aircraft fire extinguishers, 850 mobile water tankers, 9 aerial reconnaissance drones as well as 850 heavy machinery and mobile water tankers of various kinds have been deployed to battle the raging fires. In addition the Coast Guard has deployed 520 personnel, 26 boats, 1 corvette class vessel, 3 specialist search and rescue teams as well as 1 helicopter to help the disaster response efforts. The Gendarmerie have deployed a total of 2,310 personnel, 317 vehicles and 4 helicopters while the Police Forces have set up mobile kitchens and made available a number of water cannon vehicles to extinguish the fires.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) has stated that they have made available all state guest houses in the region in order to provide housing for those in need of shelter assistance. As a result, 1.332 persons have been provided shelter support. AFAD has stated there is a total capacity of 5.064 beds which remains on standby should any need arise. In addition, 557 family sized tents, 40 general use large scale tents, 204 container living units as well as 42 portable toilets have been deployed to the fire affected areas by AFAD.

The Ministry of Environment and Urbanization officials are continuing damage assessment field work in the provinces which have been affected by the wildfires.

The wildfire which affected the Ören district of Muğla and was in close proximity to the Kemerköy Thermal Power Plant, has subsequently been brought under control.

Breakdown of the continuing wildfires according to provinces are as follows (Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry of the Republic of Turkey):

21 wildfires have affected the Manavgat and Gündoğmuş districts of Antalya / 2 fires are still raging,

14 wildfires have affected the Marmaris, Köyceğiz, Milas, Kavaklıdere, Yılanlı and Seydikemer districts of Muğla / 7 fires are still raging,

2 wildfires have affected the Karacasu district of Aydın / 1 fire is still raging,

3 wildfires have affected the Sütçüler district of Isparta / 1 fire is still raging,

7 wildfires have affected the Güney district of Denizli / 1 fire is still raging.

The average temperature in Antalya and Muğla provinces being 40 degrees Celsius with high winds and record low humidity are further complicating efforts to bring the wildfires under control.