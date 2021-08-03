Information Bulletin NO:1 Turkey Wildfires – 03.08.2021

Situation Overview

A total of 132 wildfires have affected 36 different provinces in Turkey. The fires started on 28.07.2021 and continue to rage mainly in the Mediterranean and Aegean regions of Turkey. The main provinces that have been affected are Antalya, Adana, Mersin, Muğla and Osmaniye.

According to reports by the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry of the Republic of Turkey, 125 of the 132 wildfires have been brought under control through the determined efforts of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) as well as Metropolitan and Local Municipalities. More than 5,000 personnel, 51 helicopters, 16 aircraft fire extinguishers, 850 mobile water tankers, 9 aerial reconnaissance drones as well as more than 150 heavy machinery of various kinds have been deployed to battle the raging fires.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) has indicated that 8 people have lost their lives as a result of the fires. The Minister of Health of the Republic of Turkey, Dr. Fahrettin Koca has stated a total of 869 people have sought hospital treatment, having been subsequently successfully treated and released from hospital. In addition the treatment of 47 people are continuing to be undertaken at a number of hospitals. The Ministry of Health has dispatched 44 ambulances in Muğla and 34 ambulances in Antalya, with health services continuing uninterrupted in other provinces affected by the fires.