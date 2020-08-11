Impact Report | Promoting self-reliant livelihoods of Syrian refugee and Turkish host communities through entrepreneurship in food and agriculture in Turkey

The project funded by the Government of Japan supported both Syrian refugee and local Turkish communities to create new sources of income in food and agricultral sector. The project found three agri-food products which have strong and stable consumer demand in local markets and provided the project participants with trainings and equipment to establish small-scale production cooperatives. The cooperatives found local buyers of their products and continued to sell their products after the completion of the project in March 2020. As of June 2020, 48 percent of them successfully gained new income sources.