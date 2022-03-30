Impact of Education Disruption: Europe and Central Asia - March 2022

On average, schools in Eastern Europe and Central Asia have been fully closed for 14 weeks, as of 28 February 2022, according to the UNESCO Global Monitoring of School Closures. By the end of February 2022, about a fifth of countries in the region saw durations of full school closures beyond the global average of 20 weeks.

The total duration of school closures (fully closed and partially closed) ranges from 0 weeks in Belarus to 54 weeks in North Macedonia. Schoolchildren in the region have lost 50 billion hours of in-person learning.

Pre-COVID, and among countries with available data, the proportion of children who can read a simple text ranged from 36 per cent in Kyrgyzstan to 98 per cent in Kazakhstan. A growing body of evidence shows substantial losses and worsening inequalities in learning outcomes as a result of COVID-related school closures.

Under a pessimistic scenario, students in Europe and Central Asia could lose an estimated 1 learning-adjusted year of schooling. In Krasnoyarsk, Russia, students in Grade 6 lost the equivalent of 3-4 months of learning in language, while students in Grade 8 lost the equivalent of 1.5 years in science literacy. School closures in the region have long-term implications for its learners: current learners in Europe and Central Asia could stand to lose over 4 trillion dollars in future earnings.