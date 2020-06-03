Impact of COVID-19: On refugee populations benefitting from the Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSP) Programme - Assessment report

1. BACKGROUND

The Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN) programme

With European Union funding and a partnership between the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the Turkish Red Crescent Society (TRC), over 1.7 million refugees living in Turkey are receiving humanitarian support through monthly cash assistance through the Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN) programme.

ESSN, the Conditional Cash Transfer for Education (CCTE) and several other programmes with different partners feed into TRC’s Kızılaykart platform, which reaches approximately 2.4 million people with basic needs across the country.

COVID-19 in Turkey

As of 19 April 2020, the Ministry of Health reported more than 86,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases with almost 2,000 deaths in Turkey1. The Government of Turkey has introduced a series of containment measures, including closing of schools, shopping malls and businesses; a curfew for individuals above 65 or under 20 years and those with critical health conditions; as well as banning public gatherings. Land borders with neighbouring countries have been closed, international ﬂights stopped and internal travel is restricted. All state and speciﬁc private health institutions have been declared pandemic hospitals.

Refugees particularly vulnerable to impacts of COVID-19

The situation has affected refugees and the Turkish host community alike. However, the COVID-19 pandemic poses a serious challenge for refugees in particular because of their limited access to public services and formal employment due to language, economic, and social barriers. The impact on the labour market is particularly severe in the informal employment sector where refugees are employed. This trend has been observed through TRC’s call centre, where many calls relate to job loss or requests for in-kind assistance.

Living conditions for many refugees make them more susceptible to the spread of COVID-192. At least 71 per cent of ESSN recipients live in poor quality apartments, 12 per cent have insufficient access to water and hygiene and 17 per cent live in crowded conditions3.

About the assessment

The purpose of the survey was to gather data on the economic and social impact of COVID-19 on the lives of refugees benefitting from the ESSN programme to inform future implementation. The rapid assessment was conducted from 8-14 April 2020 and included 468 households. Information was collected on the income and employment situation, access to basic services and ability to use the Kızılaykart.