Impact of COVID-19 on Daily Life of Refugees In Turkey

The International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), and the Turkish Red Crescent issued a new report that shows the overall impact of COVID-19 on the Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN) Programme applicants’ lives (both eligible and ineligible). The report explores the changing trends in people’s employment, income and livelihoods as well as their social relations and coping strategies as a result of the implications born by the COVID-19.

According to the report:

COVID-19 had a negative impact on both eligible and ineligible participants' daily lives, including their ability to meet basic needs, their employment situation, their social life and psychological health.

COVID-19 increased participants' level of indebtedness.

COVID-19 had wider psychological and social implications beyond economic challenges.

Both eligible men and women stressed the crucial role of the cash assistance they received during the pandemic and how it helped them to provide for themselves and their families.

The analysis is based on 14 Focus Group Discussions (FGDs) conducted remotely in July 2020 with 82 participants (41 men and 41 women) from six provinces, namely Istanbul, Samsun, Ankara, Izmir, Gaziantep, and Hatay. Data collection was undertaken by the Turkish Red Crescent (TRC) in a way that minimized human contact where participants were distributed mobile devices such as phones or tablets delivered to their homes by the field teams to join the discussions. Data analysis was done jointly by the TRC and IFRC and triangulated with the COVID-19 Rapid Assessment Survey conducted in April 2020.