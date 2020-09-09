IHH in Giresun

In the wake of the flood that occurred in Giresun, IHH took immediate action and initially deployed its Search and Rescue team of 40. The distribution of hot soup began immediately.

The flood in Giresun has blocked many roads. There was no access to the district of Dereli from the main road. Many homes and workplaces were seriously damaged by the flood. Electricity was cut off and communications infrastructure collapsed. IHH's Search and Rescue operations were launched under the coordination of AFAD to find those missing in the flood. The death toll from the flood has risen to four. There are still people missing in the region.

The Disaster and Emergency Response Service Unit affiliated with IHH's Disaster Management Commission conducted rescue operations in Giresun since the disaster struck. Initially, IHH's Disaster and Emergency Response Service Units launched both evacuation and Search and Rescue operations with its 40-member team.

IHH teams from Istanbul, Bursa, Sakarya, Samsun and Ordu were deployed to the region. Our teams in other cities are also prepared and on alert to travel to Giresun if necessary. We have also distributed hot soup to the victims and aid teams in the region with our IHH Mobile Soup Kitchen sent from in Reyhanlı, Hatay.