IBC Syria Corona Needs Assessment

IBC has contacted Syrian Task Force and Vefa Supporting Unit (Vefa Destek Birimi). According to their statements, there is no recording of Covid-19 positive Syrians. There is no Syrian beneficiary who has Covid-19 contacted with IBC so far.

IBC communicated with the Public Hospital of Kilis and its Syrian Task Force department, which provides support on health issues in the region. IBC is also conducting COVID-19 response project in Azez, Syria. According to the official information IBC obtained from the Provincial Health Directorate and the President of the Syrian Task Force, there are around 45 refugees suspected of Covid-19 until 12 June in Kilis. IBC is getting information about the developments from government responsible in Syria. Currently there are 34 cases diagnosed with Covid-19 in Kilis; one building composed of 14 people had been quarantined, all of them are known to be Turkish citizens.

Some of the individuals from refugee community has faced mostly financial difficulties such as job loss, economic loss due to the Covid-19 situation. Their continued disadvantages such as lack of resource or chronic illnesses made difficult their access to the general or medical needs more than usual.

Assessments and services for those who are in need are ongoing within the bounds of our possibilities. IBC is actively in contact with Covid-19 Vefa Supporting Unit in Kilis. According to the unofficial information from Vefa Unit and the Municipality, it has been estimated that there are seven-eight thousand Syrian and Turkish cases- who are considered in the vulnerable groups and not yet benefit from any support- are in need of food and hygiene packages. As mentioned above, there are vulnerable people who lost their jobs, cannot work due to the Covid-19, therefore, they cannot afford the hygiene materials. Thus, it is still quite important to provide supports to the emergency cases.

In conclusion, for refugee community, access to the basic/general and medical needs has gotten more difficult than usual.

IBC is in constant contact with local government, especially Kilis Municipality. Together with Kilis Municipality, IBC is one of the few institutions that carry out studies to raise awareness in the region.

Especially in medical materials, as in everywhere, Kilis always needs masks and disinfectants. IBC has provided support to beneficiaries in the risk group with protective masks, gloves and disinfectants. If the process continues more medical equipment will be needed in Kilis; one of the regions where the refugee population is high.

IBC Case workers were informed that;

Two cases cannot have medical report for medicaments that have to be used for a long time.

• One case indicated that they cannot see their family member who stay at hospital. It’s forbidden to him and no one answers to questions.

• 112 Emergency Hotline is not replying refugees’ questions due to language barrier.

Therefore, IBC Kilis team members are supporting beneficiaries in this regard.