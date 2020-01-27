27 Jan 2020

IBC in the Earthquake Zone

Report
from International Blue Crescent Relief and Development Foundation
Published on 27 Jan 2020
preview
Download PDF (1.34 MB)

After the 6.8 earthquake in Elazig, 31 of our citizens died and over 1000 injured people are under treatment. Hundreds of houses are moderately or severely damaged in the earthquake zone. Thousands of earthquake victims had to stay in tents under harsh winter conditions or buildings that belongs to public institutions. International Blue Crescent Relief and Development Foundation (IBC) teams continue needs assessment in Elazığ and Malatya where the wounds of the earthquake were healed.

Elazığ-Malatya - International Blue Crescent is continuing its works for determination of needs in Elazig, which was hit by an earthquake of 6.8 magnitude. Departing from the headquarters of IBC in Istanbul, the emergency relief coordination team started to work in Malatya and Elazığ. Foundation representatives attending the AFET coordination center meeting in Doğanlı district of Malatya received information from the District Governor, Yunus Emre Vural, about the latest situation in the region.

In 16 district districts where more than 500 buildings are moderately and severely damaged, 200 families are housed in tents distributed temporarily by AFAD. However, due to the air temperature that can drop down to minus 15 degrees, earthquake victims are planned to be placed in more cold-resistant container houses.

Provision of blanket, bed, emergency food and heater continue to the district. IBC emergency teams working in the region in coordination with AFAD and will ensure the rapid distribution of the demanded needs in the region following the determination of the needs.

The lives shaken by earthquake…

The 6.8 magnitude earthquake that occured in Elazig also hit Doğanlı district of Malatya. In the district where 45 houses have been demolished, more than 500 houses cannot be settled anymore. Sezai Şahin lost his house and the barn during the earthquake. Şahin, who is 35 years old, has no loss of life from his family, buy has lost his 15 animal in total, which is, his all source of income.

The earthquake hit the lives of hundreds of families in Elazig and Malatya. While those who lost their family members are in deep pain, the ones who lost also their animals concern about future because the earthquake destroyed not only the houses, but also the shelters of animals, which are the source of income in rural villages. Çorak neighborhood in the rural area of Doğanlı district of Malatya is one of the places where this destruction was happened. Sezai Şahin, 35 years old stockbreeder, who lives with 3 children and his wife. Şahin, whose 15 animals severely dead destroyed when the barn was destroyed by the earthquake, is experiencing the sadness of deaths of his animals.

