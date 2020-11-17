Hygiene products distributed to victims of the Turkey earthquake

A 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck the Aegean Sea off the coast of Turkey on October 30 killed 115 people mostly in the city of Izmir.

The Turkish government and aid agencies continue to support the displaced people as well as the demolition of collapsed buildings. AAR Japan, in cooperation with the local NGO "Support to life" (STL), has been providing emergency relief by distributing hygiene kits.

STL reports that at least thousands of people have lost their homes and staying in temporary tents in the hard-hit Izmir region. The Turkish government and aid agencies provide tents and food. However, due to the continuous spread of COVID-19, people in the temporary tents are worried about infection. Thus, AAR is distributing hygiene items such as soap, antiseptic, diapers, sanitary napkins, etc. through STL. AAR's Japanese representatives in Istanbul are collecting information and coordinating this emergency assistance with STL.

AAR is currently accepting donations for the victims of this earthquake.

Thank you very much for your kind support.