Humanitarian Implementation Plan (HIP) Turkey (ECHO/WWD/BUD/2019/01000) Year 2019 Version 01 – 11/10/2018

Turkey The activities proposed hereafter are still subject to the adoption of the financing decision ECHO/WWD/BUD/2019/01000

AMOUNT: EUR 640 million

The present Humanitarian Implementation Plan (HIP) was prepared on the basis of financing decision ECHO/WWD/BUD/2019/01000 (Worldwide Decision) and the related General Guidelines for Operational Priorities on Humanitarian Aid (Operational Priorities). The purpose of the HIP and its annex is to serve as a communication tool for DG ECHO's2 partners and to assist in the preparation of their proposals. The provisions of the Worldwide Decision and the General Conditions of the Agreement with the European Commission shall take precedence over the provisions in this document.

1. CONTEXT

DG ECHO's Integrated Analysis Framework for 2018-2019 identified high humanitarian needs in Turkey. The vulnerability of refugees is assessed to be high. Turkey's INFORM risk index ranks at 4.9/103 , and UNDP Human Development Index at 0.7914 . The conflict in Syria is now in its eighth year. Some 5 300 000 Syrians are registered as living in neighbouring countries. Within Syria, some 6 100 000 have been internally displaced, with an estimated 13 100 000 in need of humanitarian assistance.According to the Turkish Directorate-General of Migration Management (DGMM), over the last six years about 4 000 000 Syrians and non-Syrians have been registered by the authorities in Turkey, making Turkey the country hosting the highest number of refugees in the world. Given the unstable security situation in Syria, and with no comprehensive political agreement, conditions for safe, dignified and voluntary returns are not currently in place.

In Turkey, while the economy grew by 7.4% in the first quarter of 2018 according to official data, inflation increased to 17.9% in August 2018, and as of August 2018 the Turkish lira had fallen by 40% compared to the start of the year. The official unemployment rate reached 10.2% in June 2018.

2. HUMANITARIAN NEEDS

1) People in need of humanitarian assistance:

As of July 2018 there were 3 548 273 Syrians under Temporary Protection (SuTP) in Turkey, of which 203 358 are residing in camps. According to DGMM statistics, İstanbul is the largest host province, with 563 963 SuTP registered, followed by Şanlıurfa with 469 215 and Hatay with 442 0916 . These numbers refer to registered refugees only; there is likely also a large number of unregistered refugees in Turkey.

As of 31 August 2018 there were 368 227 people under International Protection (IP)7 . In the year to 28 June, law enforcement registered 119,567 apprehensions of irregular migrants. The refugee population is quite homogenous regarding economic vulnerability.

Analysis from the Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN) shows 71%8 are economically vulnerable, with 86%9 working in the informal sector and so at risk of exploitation.

There are over 1 500 000 Syrian children under TP in Turkey. Of these, 976 200 are of school age, and more than 350 000 are Out of School Children (OoSC)10 .

2) Description of the most acute humanitarian needs

Obtaining comprehensive information on acute humanitarian needs remains a challenge.

Most of refugees and persons eligible for subsidiary protection cannot cover their basic needs. While the fall in the Turkish lira and rising inflation further increases refugees' vulnerability, the protracted nature of the displacement has eroded their capacity to recover from shocks and to meet subsistence, health and educational needs. Continued regular and predictable support is required to limit the risk of resort to negative coping mechanisms.

Protection remains a major need. Refugees can face difficulties accessing social services and exercising their rights. While SuTP and IP applicants have access to a range of social services provided by and through governmental institutions, this can be hampered by factors such as lack of information, language and cultural barriers, and capacity issues.

Some marginalised groups face additional risks. Turkey is building its capacity to provide services to refugees, but some gaps will remain in 2019.

Turkey has recently closed some temporary accommodation centers (TACs). In-camp refugees opting to live outside the camps face additional challenges. Neither a further influx of refugees, nor increased pressure for returns of refugees to Syria can be ruled out.