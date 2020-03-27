Humanitarian aid to refugees in Edirne

IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation has continued to deliver humanitarian aid to refugees waiting at the border in Edirne to cross over to Europe since 28 February 2020.

Thousands of refugees continue to wait at the Edirne border to cross over to Europe. Greece responds to those waiting at the border with gas bombs. Women and children are those suffering most from these attacks. The refugees continue to wait for the border gates to open. Since 28 February 2020, IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation has been delivering food aid to the refugees.

13 different items of aid

In this program, IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation has distributed aid consisting of the following items to the refugees at the Pazarkule Border Crossing and along the entire Meriç (Maritza) River:

-44.000 portions of soup and bread

-1.500 portions of chickpeas and rice

5.000 packages of food parcel

-3.000 boiled eggs

-1 ton of boiled potatoes

4.700 TL worth of stationery materials

-Cakes, milk, women’s hygiene products, wet wipes, blankets, and diapers

Our aid will continue

With your support, IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation will continue to deliver aid to the refugees until they are no longer stranded at the Turkey-Greece border.