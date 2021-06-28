The Turkish Red Crescent is a legal entity and subject to the provisions of private law; a non-profit and volunteer social service organization, of which relief and services are free and which works for the benefit of the public.

The Turkish Red Crescent carries a desire into effect for affording assistance without discrimination to the wounded, and was renamed as “Osmanli Hilali Ahmer Cemiyeti” in 1877, “Türkiye Hilaliahmer Cemiyeti” in 1923, “Türkiye Kızılay Cemiyeti” in 1935, and “Türkiye Kızılay Derneği” in 1947. The name “KIZILAY” was given to the organization by the great leader Ataturk.

The purpose of the Red Crescent is to prevent and alleviate human suffering wherever it may be found without any discrimination, to protect life and health, and to ensure respect for the personality of human being, and to promote mutual understanding, friendship, respect, cooperation, and perpetual peace among the people. The Red Crescent is the symbol of solidarity in need, of equality at times of distress, and humanism, neutrality,

Depending on the outbreak of political crisis and conflicts in Syria on 15 March 2011, millions of people had been displaced and started seeking humanitarian aid. As a result of this migration crisis, Turkey happened to host almost 4 million migrants and refugees. Within the context of the response to the migration crisis, The Turkish Red Crescent established the first community center on 20 January 2015 in Şanlıurfa province depending on the intention of meeting the needs of migrants, refugees, and the local community sharing the same setting with them. As of 2021, The and peace when the war is at its climax.

As one of the most reputable and powerful humanitarian actors in the international arena,

The Red Crescent shares the fundamental principles of the International Red Cross – Red Crescent Movement. These principles can be listed as humanity, non-discrimination, impartiality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.

The organization of Turkish Red Crescent consists of Headquarters and branches.

All offices are held voluntarily except those directly under the organizational structure of the General Directorate of Turkish Red Crescent.

Being involved in activities pertaining to several occasions such as natural disasters, safe supply of blood, social services, migration services, training, youth, and volunteerism services both domestically and internationally,

Turkish Red Crescent has been expanding range of services day by day.