Helicopter Assisted Almost Real Exercise

According to exercise scenario coordinated by the Konya Provincial Directorate of Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) according to the Turkey Disaster Response Plan (TAMP), an earthquake measuring 5.5 and 12 kilometers in depth took place in the Ilgın district of Konya province.

Within the framework of the exercise scenario, according to a simulation some homes collapsed in the Ilgın District and a premise selling pesticides was damaged due to the earthquake.

In the aftermath of earthquake, AFAD Konya Research and Rescue Teams and other teams from Local Police Department, IHH AKEM Research, AKADEMİK Research, Provincial Health Directorate, Metropolitan Municipality Fire Department, Red Crescent and Provincial Environment and Urbanization Directorate quickly responded and reached the disaster area and staged a field exercise.

Military and ambulance helicopters assistance

As part of the first stage of the exercise, injured victims in a high rise building were evacuated by the fire department and AFAD teams.

After teams carried out coordinated work in an effort to rescue the injured and collşect dead bodies that were trapped under the debris of the 3-story building, scent sensitive rescue dogs searched the area and helped teams rescue more victims. All victims were sent to hospital with ambulances.

A helicopter from the 3rd Main Jet Base Command provided surveillance assistance via air and another helicopter was used for transporting injured victims to hospitals. Efforts and work of teams during the exercise were almost real.

"Our teams are quite prepared against earthquake”

Governor Cüneyit Orhan Toprak who monitored the exercise said that the exercise was staged in order to determine the outcome of applied training on disaster preparedness. Governor Toprak stated, “All of the related organizations especially AFAD as well as the provincial health directorate, the fire department, KOSKİ, nongovernmental organizations, volunteer organizations such as Akşehir mountaineering organization and scent sensitive dogs participated in the exercise. I would like to congratulate all related organizations and offices and their staff.”