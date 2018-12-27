27 Dec 2018

Health Cluster Turkey Hub: Health Indicators Report - November 2018

from World Health Organization, Health Cluster
Published on 30 Nov 2018 View Original
Download PDF (4.92 MB)

  • 90% of the active health partners reported [45/50].

  • 67 of the sub districts reached in six governorates (Idleb, Aleppo, Hama, Lattakia,Ar-Raqqa and Al-Hasakeh).

  • Near 882 K outpatient consultations provided by the health partners, showing a decrease of 12% as compared to previous month, 14% of the total provided by mobile services.

  • Near 902 K medical procedures provided. 8% of the total served in hard to reach areas.

  • Over 7,700 cases referred for specialized/secondary health care. 9% of the cases referred to Turkey.

  • Near 39,000 trauma cases treated and over 8,600 major surgeries were conducted. Near 1,339 of the trauma cases treated were war related trauma cases.

  • 8,970 deliveries assisted by skilled birth attendant. Of them 26% by cesarean section.

  • 469 of sentinel sites reported,out of total sentinel sites 481 showing completeness (98%) .

