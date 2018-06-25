Health Cluster Turkey Hub: Health Indicators Report - May 2018

80% of health partners reported [44/55].

61 of the sub districts reached, compare to 54 in the previous month.

Over 1 M outpatient consultations provided by the health partners, showing a decrease of 5% as compared to previous month, 17% of the total provided by mobile services.

Over 1.1 M medical procedures provided. 8% of the total served in hard to reach and besieged areas. showing a decrease of 5% as compared to previous months.

Over 47,700 trauma cases treated and over 11,500 major surgeries were conducted. 2,787 of the trauma cases treated were war related new trauma cases.

10,812 cases referred for specialized/secondary health care. 9% of the cases referred to Turkey.