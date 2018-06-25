25 Jun 2018

Health Cluster Turkey Hub: Health Indicators Report - May 2018

Infographic
from World Health Organization, Health Cluster
Published on 31 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.25 MB)

80% of health partners reported [44/55].
61 of the sub districts reached, compare to 54 in the previous month.
Over 1 M outpatient consultations provided by the health partners, showing a decrease of 5% as compared to previous month, 17% of the total provided by mobile services.
Over 1.1 M medical procedures provided. 8% of the total served in hard to reach and besieged areas. showing a decrease of 5% as compared to previous months.
Over 47,700 trauma cases treated and over 11,500 major surgeries were conducted. 2,787 of the trauma cases treated were war related new trauma cases.
10,812 cases referred for specialized/secondary health care. 9% of the cases referred to Turkey.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.