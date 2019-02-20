20 Feb 2019

Health Cluster Turkey Hub: Health Indicators Report - December 2018

from World Health Organization, Health Cluster
Published on 31 Dec 2018 View Original
Download PDF (5.28 MB)

  • 90% of the active health partners reported [44/49].

  • 67 of the sub districts reached in six governorates (Idleb, Aleppo, Hama, Lattakia,Ar-Raqqa and Al-Hasakeh).

  • Near 996 K outpatient consultations provided by the health partners, 13% of the total provided by mobile services.

  • On average near 997,152 consultations provided per month in 2018.

  • Over 1,05M medical procedures provided. 10% of the total served in hard to reach areas.

  • 10,787 cases referred for specialized/secondary health care. 7% of the cases referred to Turkey. On average about 10,700 cases referred per month in 2018.

  • Over 26,800 trauma cases treated and over 9,000 major surgeries were conducted. On monthly average 43,275 trauma cases treated and 10,300 major surgeries provided in 2018.

  • 9,792 deliveries assisted by skilled birth attendant. Of them 2,474 by cesarean section. On average of 25% cesarean sections provided per month in 2018.

  • 478 of sentinel sites reported,out of total sentinel sites 484 showing completeness (99%) .

