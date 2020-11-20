Healing the wounds in Izmir

After the earthquake that struck Izmir on 30 October, IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation deployed its Search and Rescue teams with 459 volunteers from 33 cities.

IHH Disaster Management Teams that mobilized upon the emergency code issued immediately after the earthquake swiftly helped the victims since day one. Our teams joined the Search and Rescue operations and at the same time try their best to heal the wounds of the victims.

Immediately after the earthquake, many Turkey's organizations mobilized to help the victims. The Turkish community also did their best to help the people of Izmir.

All IHH teams deployed to the region were continuously monitored by the crisis center set up at IHH HQ. As much as 459 volunteers and two Search and Rescue dogs from 33 cities - including cities close to the region - conducted Search and Rescue operations.

Search and Rescue operations completed

Search and Rescue operations in all the buildings destroyed in the earthquake have ended. According to official statement 114 lost their lives and 1.035 people were injured, of which 898 have been discharged from hospital while 137 are still receiving treatment.

Many organizations in Turkey delivered humanitarian aid to Izmir in an effort to help heal the wounds of the earthquake victims. Initially, IHH sent a mobile soup kitchen to the region providing hot meals to a total of 7.060 people. We also distributed 21.260 various food items to families affected by the earthquake.

In an attempt to prevent the spread of Covid-19 due to crowding around the debris IHH Healthcare teams distributed 32.540 various hygiene packets to the people. Blankets and clothing were also delivered to families in need.

Psychosocial support for children

Attempts were made to enable the children, whose homes were damaged in the earthquake and were living in tents, to ease their trauma by organizing various activities.

IHH Youth organized psychosocial support activities for the children who were affected by the earthquake and living in the tents set up in the hippodrome.

These young survivors were not forgotten. Various gifts were presented to the children living in the Buca Hippodrome in an attempt to distract them from their trauma, even for a short time. As part of the project, 100 children were given toys, school bags and coloring books. Our team played games in the streets and read stories to the children. Activities such as sowing flowers and experiment workshops enabled these children to enjoy a day amidst their challenges.