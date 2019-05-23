Head of AFAD Güllüoğlu: We Need Planned and Engineered Housing

Head of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) Dr. Mehmet Güllüoğlu said concerning the landslide suffered in the Aybastı district of Ordu province that, “I hope such landslides never happen again but we need planned and well-engineered housing.”

Dr. Mehmet Güllüoğlu visited and examined the Sağlık neighborhood where 31 houses and a mosque collapsed because of the recent landslide.

After his visit, Head of AFAD Güllüoğlu visited Metropolitan Mayor Hilmi Güler in his office, noted that teams have been closely monitoring landslide activity since last week, studied the incident at the site and did crisis management in the best way possible.

Head of AFAD Güllüoğlu stressed that the recent incident must be assessed as a successful risk reduction approach and added, “Landslides in the area have been monitored since 2015. Our teams visited the area last February for control and realized that landslides were a threat and that the area must be evacuated urgently. We have assisted people to evacuate many houses.”

Underlining that there were no casualties or injuries and there were no financial loss due to the latest landslide, Güllüoğlu went on to say that: “In this light, it is a successful example of disaster management. I hope that such landslides never happen again but we need planned and well-engineered housing. This was not the first landslide in Ordu but I hope it will be the last. Disaster prepared Turkey will be result of such long studies.”

Dr. Mehmet Güllüoğlu noted that his organization has displayed close cooperation with Governor’s Office and the Metropolitan Municipality throughout the process adding that, “We had offered rent support for those who evacuated their homes in the Aybastı district and other places. We also sent emergency payment for urgent needs. Rehabilitation process still continues. We will continue to do our best for the people of the area.”