Greece, Turkey - Earthquake update (GDACS, GSCP, AFAD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 November 2020)

Following the 7.0 M earthquake occurred in the Aegean Sea between Samos Island (Greece) and the western coast of Izmir Province (Turkey) on 30 October, in Turkey the number of deaths has risen.

According to the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency of Turkey (AFAD), 114 people have died and 1,035 people have been injured. More than 2,910 tents have been installed in 12 points across Izmir, the most affected city and 26 tents in Kusadasi, a city on the coast of Aydin province (south of Izmir). Search and rescue activities have been completed.

In Greece, 2 people have died in Samos Island and the Greek Civil Protection declared a six months State of Emergency for the Municipalities of Eastern and Western Samos. The General Secretariat for Civil Protection has already sent to Samos 120 tents for responding to the first immediate needs.