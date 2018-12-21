GIEWS Country Brief: Turkey 21-December-2018

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Favourable weather conditions for winter cereals

Slightly below-average cereal harvest gathered in 2018

Cereal imports stable, exports decreasing in 2018/19

Inflation eased in November 2018 from record levels, but remains high due to weak Turkish Lira

Favourable weather conditions for winter grains Planting of the 2019 winter wheat and barley crops was completed in mid-December 2018. While parts of Anatolian Plateau in central Turkey suffered from autumn dryness until late November 2018, adequate precipitation in early December, coupled with above average temperatures, improved prospects for crop establishment before winter dormancy in the second half of December.

The Turkish Statistical Institute estimates the 2018 cereal production at 34.4 million tonnes, about 5 percent below last year’s harvest as well as the five-year average due to lower yields caused by localized winter drought and heavy rainfall in May and June, particularly in Central Anatolia and Thrace regions. About 20 million tonnes of wheat, 7 million tonnes of barley and 5.7 million tonnes of maize were produced.

The Turkish Grain Board (TMO) bought grains at intervention prices of TRY 1 050 per tonne of common wheat (equivalent to USD 228 in May 2018 and USD 175 in October due to currency depreciation), TRY 1 100 per tonne of durum wheat and TRY 825 per tonne of barley.

The country is both a cereal importer and exporter, importing wheat and exporting wheat products such as pasta and flour.

In the 2018/19 marketing year (July/June), aggregate cereal imports, mainly wheat, are forecast to decrease to 8.1 million tonnes, over 25 percent less than the previous year’s 10.4 million tonnes, but still above the average. The decline is mainly due to the depreciation of the local currently and sales of domestic stocks. The Russian Federation is historically the leading supplier of wheat. In the past, the imported wheat was used primarily for processing for exports. This season, the TMO received authorization to import 2.25 million tonnes of cereals, including 750 000 tonnes of wheat, for domestic consumption at zero duty to stabilize domestic prices.

Cereal exports, mainly wheat flour and durum wheat, are forecast at 4.5 million tonnes, similar to last year and about 5 percent above the five-year average. The country remains one of the leading exporters of wheat flour in the world. Iraq, the Sudan and the Syrian Arab Republic account for over 60 percent of the country’s total exports of wheat products. In response to increased domestic flour prices, from September 2018, the local millers are allowed to export only flour made with imported wheat.

Food inflation remains high supported by weak currency

The Turkish Lira (TYR) depreciated from TYR 4 per USD in January 2018 to almost TYR 7 per USD in August 2018. The currency has strengthened since then, settling at about TYR 5.3 per USD in December 2018.

Latest figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute indicate an annual food inflation rate of 26 percent in November 2018, down from 28 percent in October 2018, but up compared to levels averaging 10 percent in spring 2018. The overall CPI in November 2018 stood at 22 percent, down from 25 percent in October 2018 (the highest level in 15 years), but up from 10 percent in spring 2018, supported mainly by the weak Turkish Lira. The official medium-term inflation target in the country is 5 percent.

Stable number of Syrian Arab Republic refugees in country

The number of Syrian Arab Republic refugees in the country started increasing towards the end of 2013 and grew steadily until early 2016. As of December 2018, about 3.6 million Syrian refugees were registered in the country, up from about 2.8 million registered at the end of 2016. However, a larger number of Syrian refugees is probably not officially registered. More than 90 percent of the refugees live outside of the camps in urban and peri-urban areas. About 70 percent of refugees are children and women.