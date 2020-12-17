GIEWS Country Brief: Turkey 17-December-2020

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

• Dry weather conditions in central and eastern parts hamper development of 2021 cereal crops

• Slightly above-average cereal harvest estimated in 2020

• Cereal imports forecast to decrease in 2020/21, while exports expected to increase

• Inflation increasing as Turkish Lira depreciates

Dry weather conditions in central and eastern parts hamper development of 2021 cereal crops

Most of the 2021 winter wheat and barley crops were sown in October and November. Abundant rainfall amounts in the first decade of November replenished soil moisture in the southern and southeastern parts of the country to relatively satisfactory levels with only localized pockets of dry conditions. In contrast, very dry weather conditions persist in central and eastern parts of the country, raising concerns about establishment and development of winter grains as well as replenishment of reservoirs for irrigation. The most affected area remains the Anatolian Plateau, where cumulative rainfall amounts between September and early December did not exceed 50 percent of the average. However, if precipitation in December 2020 and January 2021 are abundant, crop prospects could still improve.

Currency depreciation from TRY 4.6 per US dollar in 2018 to TRY 7.8 in December 2020 increased input costs. In particular, the prices of compound fertilizers more than doubled in the past two years. Intervention prices by the Turkish Grain Board are usually announced in May for the upcoming harvest. In the 2020 campaign, intervention prices were TRY 1 650 (up from TRY 1 350 in 2019) per tonne of common wheat and TRY 1 800 (up from TRY 1 450) per tonne of durum wheat. In October 2020, the Board was offering to sell domestic and imported milling wheat stocks at TRY 1 850 per tonne to stabilize the domestic wheat market.

The second production forecast by the Turkish Statistical Institute, issued in October 2020, estimated the 2020 cereal output at 36.6 million tonnes, about 7 percent more than the average of the previous five years, including 20.5 million tonnes of wheat, 8.3 million tonnes of barley and 6 million tonnes of maize. The increase in wheat output is due to a slight increase in area (3 percent compared to the previous year) and improved weather conditions.

The country introduced several rounds of restrictions to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Agriculture has been exempted from curfew obligations and movement restrictions to ensure the continuation of activities taking into account the crop calendar of each province. However, farmers, particularly those producing fruits and vegetables, complained about the fluctuating prices due to lockdowns and market closures. Among other measures, the Government responded by creating an online marketplace for farmers and agri-business producers to connect with buyers to support and supplement the traditional food value chain.