GIEWS Country Brief: Turkey 13-July-2020

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Above‑average cereal harvest forecast in 2020

Cereal imports forecast to decrease in 2010/21, while exports expected to be stable

Inflation increasing as Turkish Lira depreciates

Above‑average 2020 cereal harvest forecast

Harvesting of the 2020 winter barley crop, which started in mid‑May, is nearing completion, while harvesting of winter wheat, which started in late June, will be concluded by early August. Sowing of maize, for harvesting from September, finalized in May and rice planting, for harvesting from mid‑September, in June.

Below‑average precipitation amounts between November 2019 and January 2020 resulted in winter drought conditions in the high plateau region of Central Anatolia, where more than half of the cereal crops is rainfed. Favourable rain from January onwards partially replenished soil moisture, but some pockets of dryness remained throughout the season. Cool and wet weather in May favoured grains in reproductive to filling stages in the central part of the country.

The first production forecast by the Turkish Statistical Institute, issued in May 2020, indicates a cereal output of 36.5 million tonnes, about 7 percent more than the average of the previous five years, including 20.5 million tonnes of wheat, 8.3 million tonnes of barley and 6 million tonnes of maize. The increase in wheat output is due to a slight increase in area (3 percent compared to the previous year) and improved weather conditions.

For the 2020 cropping season, the Turkish Grain Board announced its intervention prices of TRY 1 650 (up from TRY 1 350 in 2019) per tonne of common wheat, TRY 1 800 (up from TRY 1 450) per tonne of durum wheat and TRY 1 275 (up from TRY 1 100) per tonne of barley. At TRY 7.2 per US dollar in 2020, the procurement price of 1 tonne of common wheat in 2020 in dollar terms (USD 230) is just slightly above the 2019 price (USD 225 at TRY 6 per US dollar) reflecting the currency depreciation. Currency depreciation, particularly since August 2018, has also increased production costs, including the prices of compound fertilizers that more than doubled between 2018 (when USD 1 averaged TRY 4.6) and 2020.