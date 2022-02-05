GIEWS Country Brief: Turkey 04-February-2022

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Abundant rainfall in January improved crop prospects

Currency depreciation increases input costs

Below-average cereal harvest estimated in 2021

Cereal imports forecast to increase in 2020/21, while exports expected to remain stable

Inflation increasing as Turkish lira depreciates

The sowing of the 2022 winter wheat and barley crops was completed in November under relatively dry weather conditions.

Up to mid-December 2021, rainfall amounts were 25 percent below the average in the Anatolian Plateau, one of the main cereal-producing areas. Above-average precipitation amounts in late December and January improved crop prospects across the country. Torrential rainfall affected the southern coast, but, despite some lowland flooding, no major damages are reported to the agricultural sector.

The Agricultural Input Price Index in November 2021 increased by 36 percent compared to November 2020. In particular, the prices of fertilizers increased by more than 120 percent in the same period as sharp increases of international prices of fertilizers were magnified by currency devaluation. Consequently, many farmers reduced fertiliser use.